10 of the Best Vanguard ETFs to Buy for 2026

Investors of all objectives, risk tolerances and time horizons can build a complete portfolio from Vanguard’s lineup of 115 ETFs.…

Investors of all objectives, risk tolerances and time horizons can build a complete portfolio from Vanguard’s lineup of 115 ETFs.

The U.S. exchange-traded fund, or ETF, industry continued setting records for growth in 2026. According to ETF Database, 370 new ETFs had been launched by May 2026, compared to 290 over the same period in 2025. But the nature of these launches has changed from what investors may be familiar with.

Many of the newest products are highly specialized, ranging from concentrated thematic funds tied to areas like memory-chip manufacturers or rare earth materials to increasingly complex structured products, such as autocallables. Other fast-growing categories include space industry ETFs, single-stock ETFs and leveraged products designed either to amplify daily returns or generate high monthly income.

These newer ETFs can offer tactical opportunities, but they also tend to introduce higher volatility, more complexity and greater structural risk. In many cases, they are built more for short-term trading than long-term portfolio construction.

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Vanguard has remained active in launching new ETFs as well, though its approach has been notably less flashy. Instead, the firm has largely stayed true to the principles that made it one of the largest asset managers in the world: broad diversification, low fees and passive index tracking.

“Vanguard’s ETF growth has been very intentional — while the industry has expanded into more complex and specialized products, not all innovation necessarily translates into better investor outcomes,” says Carole Okigbo, global head of ETF capital markets and broker/index relations at Vanguard. “Our focus is on delivering low-cost, broadly diversified building blocks that investors can use with confidence.”

That said, Vanguard has increasingly expanded into low-cost active management in recent years, particularly in fixed income, where bond markets tend to be more opaque, less liquid and potentially more favorable for skilled managers to add value.

“Since entering the ETF market in 2001, we’ve steadily expanded the U.S. lineup to over 100 ETFs by addressing core portfolio needs and, more recently, extending into areas like international segmentation and target maturity bond ETFs,” Okigbo explains. “Ultimately, our philosophy has remained consistent: innovation where it adds real value, with a continued focus on simplicity and cost for investors.”

One aspect newer investors may not realize is that Vanguard operates under a rare cooperative ownership structure. Unlike most financial firms that are run primarily to maximize profits for outside shareholders, Vanguard is effectively owned by the shareholders of its mutual funds.

This structure allows the firm to focus heavily on lowering costs and returning economies of scale back to investors over time. As a result, Vanguard ETFs rank among the most affordable in the industry.

Here are 10 of the best Vanguard ETFs to buy today:

ETF Expense Ratio Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (ticker: VT) 0.06% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) 0.03% Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) 0.05% Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) 0.05% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 0.03% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) 0.07% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) 0.03% Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) 0.05% Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) 0.10% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) 0.03%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

“Benefits unique to ETFs include lower investment minimums, real-time pricing and tax efficiencies due to the creation process and ability to defer capital gains,” says Lauren Wybar, wealth advisor executive at Vanguard. “ETFs offer diversification, low costs and the ability to trade shares during the trading day.”

The late founder of Vanguard, John Bogle, advocated for a “buy the haystack” strategy. Investors can channel Bogle’s philosophy via VT, which tracks about 10,000 market-cap-weighted stocks spanning U.S., international developed and emerging-market countries. VT charges a 0.06% expense ratio.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

VT features an approximate 60% U.S. and 40% international split, but some investors prefer to fine-tune that allocation. If that’s the case, VTI could be a good pick for U.S. core exposure. This ETF tracks about 3,500 market-cap-weighted domestic stocks represented by the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index.

VTI’s broad index means that companies rarely enter or exit the ETF, which helps keep turnover low, at 2.6%. This, along with the ETF’s in-kind creation and redemption mechanism, helps reduce the likelihood of year-end capital gains distributions. VTI charges a 0.03% expense ratio, half as much as VT.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

VXUS is a natural complement to VTI’s U.S. market exposure. This Vanguard ETF tracks the FTSE Global All Cap ex U.S. Index, which represents about 8,700 international developed and emerging market stocks weighted by market capitalization. It remains cheaper than VT with a 0.05% expense ratio.

Combining VTI and VXUS in a 50/50 split gives investors a globally diversified stock portfolio at a minuscule 0.04% weighted average expense ratio. Assuming a $10,000 investment, that implies just $4 a year in fee drag. However, unlike just owning VT, investors who split VTI and VXUS will need to rebalance.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)

“BNDW can serve as a single investment solution for clients seeking a globally diversified, low-cost bond portfolio, ensuring their investment strategy benefits from the ballast against equity risk,” says Perryne Desai, head of index fixed-income product at Vanguard. This ETF pairs particularly well with VT.

For example, investors looking to create the classic 60-40 balanced portfolio can simply allocate to VT and BNDW. VT drives long-term growth via exposure to market risk, while BNDW’s bonds can reduce volatility and generate income with its 4.2% 30-day SEC yield. BNDW charges a 0.05% expense ratio.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

“100% of Vanguard’s bond index funds are tracking within strict internal tolerances through risk-controlled optimization and disciplined trading strategies, and over 80% of funds earned back a portion of their expense ratio,” Desai says. BND is a standout example with about $153 billion in assets.

This ETF tracks over 11,000 investment-grade corporate bonds, U.S. Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities represented by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index for a 0.03% expense ratio. BND trades with a minimal 0.01% 30-day median bid-ask spread and pays a 4.4% 30-day SEC yield.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

BNDW currently holds U.S. and international bonds in a 50-50 split, but investors interested in fine-tuning their bond allocation may find BNDX useful. This ETF serves as the international counterpart to BND. It charges a 0.07% expense ratio and currently pays a 3.5% 30-day SEC yield.

One key feature of BNDX is its currency hedging. Because the underlying bonds trade in foreign currencies while the ETF trades in dollars, forex moves could otherwise add unwanted volatility. By hedging currency exposure, BNDX keeps returns more tied to bond credit and interest-rate risk.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

VOO has the distinction of being the largest U.S.-listed ETF by assets under management, with roughly $930 billion invested in the ETF. Retail investors have flocked to VOO because it tracks the widely followed and longstanding S&P 500 while charging an ultralow 0.03% expense ratio.

Despite its misleading reputation as simply the 500 largest U.S. companies, the S&P 500 index is actually more selective than many realize. Companies must pass screens for liquidity, market capitalization and earnings consistency, while also receiving approval from an index committee.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

VOO’s popularity means many investors build their U.S. equity exposure around it. However, this can create limitations because VOO is focused entirely on large-cap companies that meet the S&P 500’s eligibility requirements. Investors looking to complement that exposure may want to consider VXF.

VXF essentially holds the rest of the U.S. stock market outside the S&P 500. This allows investors to pair it with VOO in whatever proportions they prefer. However, a larger allocation to VXF will tilt a portfolio more heavily toward mid- and small-cap stocks. The ETF charges a 0.05% expense ratio.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Vanguard offers several highly popular money market mutual funds, which aim to maintain a stable $1 net asset value while paying monthly interest that moves closely with short-term rates. On the ETF side, the closest comparable fund is VUSB, which charges a 0.1% expense ratio and pays a 4.3% 30-day SEC yield.

While not a money market fund, VUSB’s net asset value tends to remain relatively stable because the ETF holds bonds with an average duration of about one year, limiting sensitivity to rising interest rates. The ETF’s portfolio is also rated investment-grade, with most falling in the BBB-A category.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Bond ETFs are not always very tax-efficient. While interest from Treasury bond ETFs is generally exempt from state taxes, corporate bond income is typically taxed at both the federal and state level as ordinary income. For investors in higher tax brackets, that can significantly reduce after-tax returns.

One way to mitigate this is through a municipal bond ETF such as VTEB. The ETF currently pays a 3.5% 30-day SEC yield that is exempt from federal income tax and the federal alternative minimum tax. VTEB also remains very affordable, charging the same 0.03% expense ratio as BND.

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10 of the Best Vanguard ETFs to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.