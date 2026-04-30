XPO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $101 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $101 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPO

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