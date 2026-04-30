Xcel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $556 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $556 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.

Xcel expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.04 to $4.16 per share.

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