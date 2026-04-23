WSFS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $86.8…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $86.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.45 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $339.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $275.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSFS

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