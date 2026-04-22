NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.1983 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.1983 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 158.50 160.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0350 3.0760 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2793 3.3193 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.40 17.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.29 90.17 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0803 1.0692 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.25 452.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3300 4.3500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7075 3.7200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.70 342.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4000 11.5300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8025 7.9050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6883 0.6883

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0360 6.0015

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7704 0.7786

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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