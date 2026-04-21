NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.1983 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1983 1.1983 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 157.75 158.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1453 3.0350 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3461 3.2793 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5250 0.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.45 17.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.98 87.29 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0588 1.0803 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 464.25 464.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2800 4.3300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7950 3.7075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.70 342.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4200 11.4000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7825 7.8025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6883 0.6883

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1035 6.0360

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7682 0.7704

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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