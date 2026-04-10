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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 10, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2091
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.50 155.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0876 3.1515
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2361 3.3037
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.7950 0.7950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.20 16.05
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.25 88.77
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0600 1.0403
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 450.25 450.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.2200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8250 3.9750
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.20 320.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3200 11.3500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3400 7.3075

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6844 0.6844

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7595 5.7480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6967 0.7126

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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