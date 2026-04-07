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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 7, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2091
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. n.a. 167.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1624 3.1028
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3290 3.3087
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.7950 0.7950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 16.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.54 87.80
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0447 1.0727
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 466.50 466.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu n.a. 4.3100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 3.9875
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.20 320.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu n.a. 11.3500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.5450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6844 0.6844

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5630 5.5835

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb n.a. 0.6967

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 n.a.

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