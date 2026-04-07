NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2091 1.2091 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2091
|1.2091
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|n.a.
|167.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1624
|3.1028
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3290
|3.3087
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.7950
|0.7950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|n.a.
|16.65
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.54
|87.80
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0447
|1.0727
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|466.50
|466.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|n.a.
|4.3100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|n.a.
|3.9875
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|320.20
|320.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|n.a.
|11.3500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|n.a.
|7.5450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.6844
|0.6844
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.5630
|5.5835
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|n.a.
|0.6967
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|n.a.
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