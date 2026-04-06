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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 6, 2026, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2091
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.25 n.a.
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1718 3.1624
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3435 3.3290
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 0.7950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.70 n.a.
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.29 88.54
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0214 1.0447
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 466.50 466.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 n.a.
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0050 n.a.
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.20 320.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3100 n.a.
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5675 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6844 0.6844

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. n.a. n.a.

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6892 n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 n.a. n.a.

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