NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.75 167.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1774 3.1718 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3439 3.3435 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 16.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.64 88.29 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0800 1.0214 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 466.50 466.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.2900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0200 4.0050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.10 320.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3600 11.3100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6200 7.5675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6752 0.6844

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6240 5.5630

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6876 0.6892

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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