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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

April 3, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2063 1.2063
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.75 167.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1774 3.1718
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3439 3.3435
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.4550 1.4550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 16.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.64 88.29
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0800 1.0214
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 466.50 466.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.2900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0200 4.0050
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.10 320.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3600 11.3100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6200 7.5675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.6752 0.6844

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6240 5.5630

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6876 0.6892

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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