Wesco International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $153.8 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $153.8 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $3.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.88 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCC

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