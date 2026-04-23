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Waterstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2026, 4:14 PM

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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