Waterstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million…

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Thursday reported net income of $6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.7 million.

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