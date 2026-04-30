Valero Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.26 billion.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.26 billion.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $4.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.07 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $32.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.88 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLO

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