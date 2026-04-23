Universal Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported earnings of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $54.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.88. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $393.6 million in the period.

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