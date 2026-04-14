Unity Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.3 million…

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Tuesday reported net income of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $1.40 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.6 million, meeting Street forecasts.

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