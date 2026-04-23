TriCo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $33.7 million.…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $33.7 million.

The bank, based in Chico, California, said it had earnings of $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $134.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.