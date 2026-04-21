Top 8 Credit Cards That Offer 5% Cash Back

For card rewards aficionados, a 5% cash back credit card is some sort of a holy grail — a card…

For card rewards aficionados, a 5% cash back credit card is some sort of a holy grail — a card that can let you earn some of the highest rewards rates on the market. There are several outstanding 5% cards, but the truth is none of them will let you earn that amount of rewards on every purchase you make.

The key to maximizing a 5% cash back card is to pick one that matches your lifestyle — and to be willing to do some legwork to make it work for you.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Best 5% Cash Back Credit Cards for You

These are our picks for the best 5% cash back cards and tips on how to pick and use the right one for you.

Best for Groceries and Streaming: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is great for people who spend a good portion of their budget on groceries and have multiple streaming subscriptions (no other card offers a higher bonus in either category). The downside is that the 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets is capped at a $6,000 spend per year — an average of $500 per month.

If your grocery expenses exceed that amount, consider the American Express® Gold Card, which earns four points per dollar on groceries on up to $25,000 in expenses per year.

Best for Maximizing Travel Rewards: Chase Freedom Flex® Credit Card

Chase Freedom Flex frequently features convenient categories in its quarterly 5% rotation offering, including supermarkets and gas stations, which you must activate. And if you pair it with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, your points can be worth more when redeemed through Chase Travel? — or you can transfer them to one of Chase’s 14 travel partners, further stretching their value. Add Chase Freedom Unlimited® to the mix and you’ll hit the Chase Trifecta.

Best for Rotating Categories: Discover it® Cash Back

Cardholders of the Discover it® Cash Back card earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like restaurants and streaming services, on up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. All other purchases earn 1% cash back. And while the card doesn’t offer any additional rewards, Discover matches all the cash back you earn in your first year — essentially letting you earn 10% cash back on select categories for the first 12 months of card ownership.

Best for Picking Your Own 5% Category: Citi Custom Cash® Card

As its name implies, the Citi Custom Cash® Card lets you pick which categories will give you 5% cash back. The eligible options fit nearly any type of lifestyle, so it can be hard to go wrong with this card. And you don’t need to fuss about activation or enrollment requirements — the card automatically gives you 5% back on the one category you spend the most on every month.

Best for Retail Stores: U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

If you are looking to earn elevated rewards at your favorite retailers, the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card lets you pick two retailers and earn 6% cash back on your first $1,500 spent on combined purchases every quarter. The store selection is healthy — 24 retailers, including Target, Ikea and Walmart — so you can pick your rewards strategically, or seasonally, to fit your shopping plans. The downside? The card comes with a $95 annual fee, but it’s waived for the first year.

Best for Using as a Single Card: U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

The downside of many rotating cash back cards is that sometimes the categories don’t match your lifestyle — for example, public transit if you drive everywhere, or fitness clubs if you work out at home. Enter U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card, which lets you choose two 5% and one 2% cash back categories per quarter. You have more than 10 elevated categories to choose from — including fast food and home utilities — and the 2% options feature popular everyday categories, like grocery stores and restaurants.

Best for Amazon Prime: Prime Visa

If you’re an Amazon or Whole Foods loyalist, Prime Visa may be the card for you. It offers unlimited 5% cash back on Whole Foods Market and Amazon purchases — which can sometimes be stretched to 6% if you pick the Amazon Day Delivery option. The Prime Visa also offers the flexibility of paying for certain Amazon products in no-interest installments instead of earning cash back, which can be a convenient choice, especially on big items. But you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible for the card.

Best for Office Expenses: Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is a great option to earn elevated rewards on common business expenses, including office supply store purchases and internet, cable and phone bills. Elevated rewards earning is capped at $25,000 in combined purchases per year, so it can be a great fit for small business owners and side hustlers alike. The best part? There’s no annual fee.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

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Top 8 Credit Cards That Offer 5% Cash Back originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/22/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.