These Are the 3 Best Credit Cards for Medical Tourism

Medical tourism has become an increasingly popular option for U.S. residents seeking more affordable procedures or specialized treatments. And with…

Medical tourism has become an increasingly popular option for U.S. residents seeking more affordable procedures or specialized treatments. And with the right credit card(s), you can significantly mitigate the costs associated with such an endeavor.

What Is Medical Tourism?

Every year, thousands of U.S. residents participate in medical tourism, which means traveling to another country for medical care. In 2022, an estimated 780,000 Americans traveled outside the U.S. for health care, according to EBSCO, a leading provider of research databases. The most common reason is lower costs, but motives can vary.

Common procedures Americans undergo on these trips include dental care, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, organ and tissue transplantation, and cancer treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medical tourism might seem like a new concept born of higher costs in the U.S., but the practice has been around for decades. The Medical Tourism Association even partnered with Mastercard in 2024 to “revolutionize cross-border health care payments.” According to a news release, patients can book and pay for their treatment using the payment method of their choice, and the MTA then handles the rest by leveraging Mastercard’s virtual card technology.

“Combining travel with health and wellness can completely change how people think about both,” says Bryn Elise, a travel content creator focused on health and beauty tourism. Elise travels multiple times a year for various procedures, from full-body checkups (valued at $22,000) to hair extensions and tattoos. “A lot of people are interested in going abroad for care, but they don’t know where to start or who to trust. … Points and miles just make that (kind of travel) more accessible.”

How to Pick a Credit Card for Medical Tourism

When considering what credit cards can help alleviate the costs associated with medical tourism, look at your current spending habits to ensure the card has long-lasting benefits.

“I’ve been using points and miles for about 10 years, and I got my parents into it around three years ago,” says Elise. “We didn’t choose our credit cards specifically with medical tourism in mind, but we always knew this would be a huge advantage for any kind of travel, especially something like this.”

Elise says the biggest benefits she uses during her travels were:

— No foreign transaction fees

— Airport lounge access

— Hotel statement credits

— Travel protections, like emergency evacuation and transportation

On top of those travel benefits, consider the following when exploring card options:

— Annual fees. The most premium rewards cards will come with a hefty annual fee. Weigh the benefits, rewards and credits against the annual fee to ensure the cost is justifiable.

— Transfer partners. Each of the credit cards listed below is part of a robust rewards program that has several airline and hotel transfer partners. But the best program to use will depend on your spending habits and travel preferences.

“We use credit cards as a tool,” says Elise. “We put a lot of our travel and everyday spending on them to earn points and get the benefits, but we didn’t get the cards just for medical expenses. Everything gets paid off right away.”

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

3 Best Credit Cards for Medical Tourism

Best for Chase Cardholders: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Annual Fee $795 Rewards Rate — Eight points per dollar on all purchases through Chase Travel?, including The Edit? — Four points per dollar on flights and hotels booked direct — Three points per dollar on dining worldwide — One point per dollar on all other purchases Travel Benefits — Up to $300 annual travel credit — Up to $250 credit for select prepaid Chase Travel hotel bookings — Up to $500 credit for stays with The Edit — Complimentary access to any Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club and Priority Pass lounges — $120 credit for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS fee credit — Trip cancellation and interruption insurance — Trip delay reimbursement — Travel and emergency assistance — Emergency evacuation and transportation — Emergency medical and dental — No foreign transaction fees

Why we chose it:

If you already have a Chase credit card, you could be well on your way to using the Chase Trifecta. With 14 airline and hotel partners, you can transfer points to, Chase has flexibility that’s important for many travelers.

“(My parents) have both the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, and they flew from Baltimore to Porto, Portugal, on United using points,” Elise says when asked about the credit cards and rewards programs she and her parents utilized on their most recent trip.

“Another perk we used a lot was Priority Pass we got by having the Chase Sapphire Reserve®,” she adds. “It makes travel days so much more enjoyable and also saves us a surprising amount on food!”

[SEE: Best Chase Credit Cards]

Best for Hotel Status Seekers: American Express Platinum Card®

American Express Platinum Card® Annual Fee $895 Rewards Rate — Five points per dollar on prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel® — Five points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per calendar year) — One point on other purchases Travel Benefits — Access to Global Lounge Collection — Up to annual $600 statement credit on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection bookings through AmEx travel — Leaders Club Sterling Status from The Leading Hotels of the World — Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite status — Hilton Honors™ Gold status — Up to annual $200 airline fee credit — Up to annual $209 CLEAR+ credit — Fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck — Trip delay insurance* — Trip cancellation and interruption insurance* — No foreign transaction fees

*Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions, and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.

Why we chose it: Another premium travel rewards card, the American Express Platinum Card® has an extensive list of travel partners — 20 to be exact. And if you’re after elite hotel status, the Platinum card could help you get there since it offers complimentary Hilton Honors™ Gold status, Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite status and Leaders Club Sterling Status.

Elise says she and her parents also took advantage of the statement credits offered by American Express. “My parents stayed three nights in Tarragona, Spain, and used the $300 semiannual hotel credit they receive when booking a hotel that’s part of AmEx’s Hotel Collection. Their total for the three-night stay ended up being just $13 after the credit, which was amazing.”

[SEE: Best American Express Credit Cards]

Best for Everyday Spenders: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Annual Fee $395 Rewards Rate — 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel — 5 miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel — 2 miles on all other purchases Travel Benefits — 10,000-mile anniversary bonus — $300 annual travel credit — $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit — Capital One Lounge access — Priority Pass Lounge access — No foreign transaction fees

Why we chose it: Capital One also has an extensive list of transfer partners, so your preference will depend on your lifestyle. But with the card’s lowest annual fee on this list, the statement credits offered by the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card quickly offset the cost. Plus, with the ability to earn 2 miles per dollar on nontravel purchases, you can earn more on everyday expenses.

“Between my parents and me, we currently have around seven to eight travel credit cards,” says Elise, emphasizing how important it is that your credit cards work together. And if you already have the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, you can take advantage of the Capital One Duo to maximize rewards.

[SEE: Best Capital One Credit Cards]

Bottom Line

While it is unfortunate that such a practice may be necessary for many Americans, with the right amount of planning, medical tourism can become more easily attainable.

“For many people, the cost of care in the U.S. is the biggest barrier,” says Elise. “When you realize you can receive high-quality care abroad and turn it into a meaningful travel experience, often for less than the cost of treatment alone at home, it opens up a completely different set of possibilities.”

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These Are the 3 Best Credit Cards for Medical Tourism originally appeared on usnews.com