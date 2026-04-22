The First Bancorp Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $9…

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $9 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Damariscotta, Maine, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

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