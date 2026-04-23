The Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $60.1 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $60.1 million.

The bank, based in Wilmington, Delaware, said it had earnings of $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

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