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The Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2026, 4:18 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $60.1 million.

The bank, based in Wilmington, Delaware, said it had earnings of $1.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBBK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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