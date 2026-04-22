Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.55 billion. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.55 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.83 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.4 billion.

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