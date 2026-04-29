Teladoc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $613.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $597 million to $626 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.05 to 75 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDOC

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