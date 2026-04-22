TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $855…

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $855 million.

On a per-share basis, the Galway, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $2.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $2.83.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL

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