Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported net income of $32.8 million…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported net income of $32.8 million in its first quarter.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $305.9 million in the period.

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