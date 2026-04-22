Stock Yards: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.6…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.6 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $1.24 per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $103.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYBT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.