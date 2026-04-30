Stellantis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Thursday reported profit of $441.2 million in its…

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Thursday reported profit of $441.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoofddorp, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The automaker posted revenue of $44.62 billion in the period.

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