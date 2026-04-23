Snap-On: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $247 million.…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $247 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $4.69.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.68 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.