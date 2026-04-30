Smurfit Westrock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $65 million. The Dublin…

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $65 million.

The Dublin 4, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $7.71 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.76 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SW

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