Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $159.7 million…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported a loss of $159.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $326 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.8 million.

Simply Good Foods expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMPL

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