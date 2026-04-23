Robert Half: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI

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