Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $893,000 in its fiscal third quarter.
The Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.
The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $55.5 million in the period.
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