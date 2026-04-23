PulteGroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $347 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $347 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.79.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.38 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHM

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