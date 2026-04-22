Preferred Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $31.1 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $31.1 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $2.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The independent commercial bank posted revenue of $121.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $69.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFBC

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