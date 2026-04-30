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Posco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2026, 2:24 AM

GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) on Thursday reported profit of $318.7 million in its first quarter.

The Gangnam-Gu seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share.

The steelmaker posted revenue of $12.2 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKX

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