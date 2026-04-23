Pool Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $53.2 million. On…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $53.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $10.87 to $11.17 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POOL

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