Plexus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $49.8 million.…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $49.8 million.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.02 to $2.18.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLXS

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