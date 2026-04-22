Pinnacle Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $150 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.22 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNFP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNFP

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