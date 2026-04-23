Peapack-Gladstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.

The bank, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $117.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.5 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGC

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