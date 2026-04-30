PBF Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $198.3 million.…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $198.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 88 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $7.9 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.83 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBF

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