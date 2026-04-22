Old Second Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $25.6 million.

The bank, based in Aurora, Illinois, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $111 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $93.8 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSBC

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