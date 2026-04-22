Oak Valley Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.3 million…

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

The Oakdale, California-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

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