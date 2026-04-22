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Northrim: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 22, 2026, 4:58 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.7 million in its first quarter.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based bank said it had earnings of 61 cents per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $59.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRIM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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