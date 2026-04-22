NewMarket: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported net income of $118.1 million in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported net income of $118.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $12.62.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $669.7 million in the period.

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