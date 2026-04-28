NeoGenomics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.1…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.4 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $797 million to $803 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEO

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