Moody’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $661 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $661 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $3.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $4.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.25 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.40 to $17 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.