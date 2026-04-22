Mesabi: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.7 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The iron ore miner posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.9 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.5 million.

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