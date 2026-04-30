Merck: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.24 billion…

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.24 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.72. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.51 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.29 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.04 to $5.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $65.8 billion to $67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.