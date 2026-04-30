Mechanics Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Mechanics Bank (MCHB) on Thursday reported net income of $44.1…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Mechanics Bank (MCHB) on Thursday reported net income of $44.1 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Walnut Creek, California, said it had earnings of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 21 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $263 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $200.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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