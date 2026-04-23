Magal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $33,000 in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $33,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.2 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $36.4 million.

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