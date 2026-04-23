LSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported net income of $2.1 million in its…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported net income of $2.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $150.5 million in the period.

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